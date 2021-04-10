SnowSwap (SNOW) Trading Up 50.9% Over Last 7 Days

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for $51.21 or 0.00084870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 50.9% against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $15.62 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00068089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.84 or 0.00291387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.14 or 0.00736004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,047.61 or 0.99507662 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019495 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.88 or 0.00757122 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,034 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

