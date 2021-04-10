DMScript (DMST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.51 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $12.64 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

