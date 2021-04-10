EUNO Trading Up 52% Over Last 7 Days (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $26.26 million and $42,846.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EUNO has traded 52% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.07 or 0.00731169 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 211.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,170,180,785 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EUNOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.