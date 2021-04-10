Flowchain (FLC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $591.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $28,055.20 and approximately $591.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00053001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00081530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.06 or 0.00610135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00032241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00037604 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.