Neural Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $121,943.29 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. Neural Protocol has a total market cap of $121,943.29 and approximately $578.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neural Protocol has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar. One Neural Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neural Protocol Profile

Neural Protocol is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

