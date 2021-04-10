Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Tops $12.27

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $12.27 or 0.00020358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $16,594.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00068390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00291303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.72 or 0.00736485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,120.22 or 0.99787584 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.57 or 0.00756150 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QDAOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.