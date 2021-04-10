NFTX Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $160.74 or 0.00266791 BTC on exchanges. NFTX has a market cap of $75.29 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00052913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00081319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.56 or 0.00608413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032161 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00037004 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

