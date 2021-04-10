Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will announce $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.47.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.23. 6,675,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,205,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

