$29.41 Million in Sales Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report $29.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.70 million. The First of Long Island posted sales of $28.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year sales of $114.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.64 million to $116.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $116.04 million, with estimates ranging from $114.73 million to $118.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 63,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 35,802 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,013,000 after buying an additional 80,263 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLIC traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 65,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,248. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $520.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

