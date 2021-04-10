Nash Exchange Market Capitalization Achieves $72.56 Million (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nash Exchange has traded 130.3% higher against the dollar. Nash Exchange has a market cap of $72.56 million and approximately $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00068474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.00291888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.08 or 0.00738899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,289.10 or 1.00088524 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019494 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.71 or 0.00756537 BTC.

Nash Exchange was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial . The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nash Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

