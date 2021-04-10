$209.09 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to report sales of $209.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.30 million. PetIQ posted sales of $186.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $939.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.90 million to $957.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

PetIQ stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 142,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,684. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. PetIQ has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 11,213 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $423,290.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,582,235 shares of company stock worth $55,733,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,910,000 after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 159,002 shares during the period.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

