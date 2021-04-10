Zacks: Analysts Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

HWM traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,280. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

