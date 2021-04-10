M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $718.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,443,000 after purchasing an additional 800,254 shares in the last quarter. CVentures Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,649,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,820,000 after acquiring an additional 46,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,642,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

