The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post sales of $49.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.50 million and the highest is $51.84 million. The Marcus posted sales of $159.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year sales of $473.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.80 million to $479.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $722.07 million, with estimates ranging from $721.90 million to $722.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Marcus.

Get The Marcus alerts:

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In related news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,743.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,276,477.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,155 shares of company stock worth $4,601,428 over the last three months. 28.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Marcus by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in The Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in The Marcus by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Marcus by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Marcus stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,995. The Marcus has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $683.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.