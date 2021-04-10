Brokerages Anticipate Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will post sales of $97.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $453.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $451.00 million to $457.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $576.10 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $601.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOUR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,618,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,831,000 after purchasing an additional 579,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,384,000 after purchasing an additional 433,897 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 661,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 621.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,592,000 after purchasing an additional 932,116 shares during the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FOUR traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.40. 1,329,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,015. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.56. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.