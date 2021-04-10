$56.50 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post $56.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.90 million and the highest is $57.10 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $62.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $227.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.50 million to $230.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $229.20 million, with estimates ranging from $228.20 million to $230.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,911.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 11.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 280,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 28,472 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBSI traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 99,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

