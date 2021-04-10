Essentia (ESS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $641,474.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Essentia has a market cap of $18.56 million and approximately $641,474.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00052825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00081295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.85 or 0.00608443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00031303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00036355 BTC.

Essentia Coin Profile

ESS is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

