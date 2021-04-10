GoldMint Achieves Market Cap of $402,436.76 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $402,436.76 and approximately $365.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00052825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00081295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.85 or 0.00608443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00031303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00036355 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint (MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GoldMint Company is a global network of Custody Bot terminals, both proprietary and franchised. They are designed to implement the exchange of physical gold to local fiat currency or GOLD cryptocurrency and vice versa. GoldMint earns commissions on both exchange operations in terminals and transactions that take place on their blockchain network. And, of course, their partners will be able to earn with as well- terminals franchisees, owners of the utility MNTP cryptocurrency and thousands of our clients, who will buy, sell, pawn and transfer physical and digital gold using the infrastructure we created – just as current operations with fiat cash and digital money. The uniqueness of GOLD token which combines the properties of physical gold and cryptocurrencies along with Custody Bot terminal of own design gives us advantages to develop global, profitable and transparent business. MNTP use cases:• It is necessary to record data in the MINT blockchain.• It gives discounts on the GOLD transactions in the MINT blockchain network.• It allows the owner to receive a part of network-wide GOLD commissions.• The MNT owner is allowed to obtain a franchise for the Custody Bot “

GoldMint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

