NEXT.coin One Day Volume Hits $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,288.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $697.77 or 0.01157397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.49 or 0.00456955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00066758 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000984 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000830 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00016265 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001325 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

