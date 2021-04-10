Zacks: Analysts Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to report sales of $101.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.70 million to $101.80 million. EverQuote posted sales of $81.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $435.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $434.49 million to $437.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $521.29 million, with estimates ranging from $507.47 million to $546.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

EverQuote stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.33. 81,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,276. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.19 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 24,241 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $1,215,201.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 545 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $26,454.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,774.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,873 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in EverQuote by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 10,511.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 189,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 142,595 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

