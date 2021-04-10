Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.95 Million

Analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to announce $31.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the lowest is $31.90 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $28.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $117.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.30 million to $118.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $116.55 million, with estimates ranging from $115.20 million to $117.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,126,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 37,253 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 234,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,387 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $23.04. 32,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,981. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

