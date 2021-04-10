Brokerages Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) PT at $44.91

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.82.

Several brokerages have commented on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 725,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,373. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -1.90%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth $61,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

