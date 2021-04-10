Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Analysts

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.98. 593,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,702. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

