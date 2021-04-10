ICHI Hits Market Capitalization of $39.34 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.36 or 0.00023860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $39.34 million and approximately $139,310.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00069390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.57 or 0.00288394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.04 or 0.00746123 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,898.45 or 0.99526545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00019791 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.97 or 0.00762624 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,739,235 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

