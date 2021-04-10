$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.36. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

MEDNAX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

