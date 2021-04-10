Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on SDXAY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Sodexo stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.04. 11,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,505. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

