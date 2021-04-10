Ideaology Market Cap Tops $6.12 Million (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Ideaology has traded up 49.4% against the US dollar. Ideaology has a market cap of $6.12 million and $528,738.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000827 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00053260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00020737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00082034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.81 or 0.00613351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00031440 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,385,036 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDEAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.