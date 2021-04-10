Analysts Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. National Vision reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $34,188,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,666,000 after purchasing an additional 409,934 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 325,263 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 289,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 527,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after purchasing an additional 156,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $47.40. 327,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,185.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

