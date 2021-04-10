PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.17. PulteGroup posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 9.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $54.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.