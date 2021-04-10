Pirate Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.48 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 67% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00001783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 277.8% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $188.80 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.08 or 0.00342208 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $121.89 or 0.00204394 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00121440 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001520 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

