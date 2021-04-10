ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNVVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. 726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.3319 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

