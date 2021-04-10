STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

STAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of STAA stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.95. The company had a trading volume of 211,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.30 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $128.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,047,485 shares of company stock valued at $111,344,039 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

