Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $61.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

LBAI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. 100,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $881.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,986,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,628,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,130,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 166,305 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

