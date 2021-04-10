$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $709.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Shares of LOGI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,174. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.25. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $120.24.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $4,401,596.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,015 shares of company stock worth $9,166,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $952,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Logitech International by 67.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Logitech International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

