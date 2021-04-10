Flamingo Market Cap Tops $144.13 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $144.13 million and approximately $73.39 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00069342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00292246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.45 or 0.00752367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,305.41 or 0.99719593 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.06 or 0.00770203 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

