Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 155,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,036. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

