$0.05 EPS Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. W&T Offshore posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.11 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. 1,921,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402,643. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

