Analysts Set SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Price Target at $2.25

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

SSAAY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,695. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.77.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

