Analysts Set SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Price Target at $2.25

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
SSAAY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,695. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.77.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
