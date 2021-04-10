BLOCKv (VEE) Trading Down 19% This Week

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $19.82 million and approximately $566,074.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00053313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00082240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.84 or 0.00619823 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00037969 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031329 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

