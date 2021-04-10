Tachyon Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $16.68 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0625 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $16.68 million and approximately $114,889.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tachyon Protocol alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00130463 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003468 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

IPX is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IPXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tachyon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tachyon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.