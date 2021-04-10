$0.28 EPS Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 460%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $95,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

