Analysts Set Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Price Target at GBX 482.29

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 482.29 ($6.30).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 396 ($5.17) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NETW stock traded down GBX 12.60 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 435 ($5.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,152. The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 362.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 404.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.66. Network International has a 52 week low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 503 ($6.57).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

