Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives C$25.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.59.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “na” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TSE:MFC traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,793. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$15.36 and a 1-year high of C$27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.90.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.4099998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

