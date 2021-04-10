Mirrored Netflix Achieves Market Cap of $32.79 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $32.79 million and approximately $187,042.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for $568.57 or 0.00958464 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00069127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.25 or 0.00295428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.95 or 0.00753438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,245.72 or 0.99872900 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.72 or 0.00771594 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 57,678 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

