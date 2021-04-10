Brokerages Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the highest is $1.78 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.71.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.99. 350,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $108.33 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

