Brokerages Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMAT. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $104,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,995,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMAT traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,726. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

