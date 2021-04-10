Prosper (PROS) Price Hits $2.61

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $11.67 million and $1.55 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00004395 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Prosper has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00052975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.21 or 0.00300445 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PROSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.