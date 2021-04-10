GoldFund Price Up 306.3% Over Last 7 Days (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 94.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 306.3% against the US dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $734,364.39 and $334.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

