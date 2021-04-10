Starname (IOV) Price Reaches $0.0629 on Major Exchanges

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. Starname has a total market cap of $6.03 million and $199,687.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starname has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00052975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00082217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.83 or 0.00618429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00038455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00031477 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starname is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

