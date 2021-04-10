Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $1.45 on Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002452 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and $912.59 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00082259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.77 or 0.00619214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00038548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00031465 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,811,960 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

